Since 2009 The Edinburgh International Book Festival has hosted the Between the Lines exhibition by award winning photographer Chris Close.

All the portraits were taken at the venue, either in Charlotte Square Gardens in Edinburgh or more recently at The Futures Institute, Quartermile. Printed onto canvas they were displayed at the venue within hours of being taken. The exhibition presented a new face of writers, whose previous means of identification was often little more than a small black and white print on a book jacket. Between the Lines gave a whole new outlet of self expression and creativity with its often fast and furious approach. Ideas were spontaneous and a combination of the interaction between the writer and photographer.

By the end of each Book Festival in Edinburgh Chris had produced an exhibition of anywhere from 80 to 130 portraits.

He has decided it is now time to clear the decks of many of these pieces.

“I was often asked what happens to the prints and had to say that they are simply rolled up and sit on a shelf in my office.”

“Very few people got to see them after The Book Festival exhibition.”

Now however, Chris wants to free up some space in his studio so is selling them for £25 each and he says most are still in very good condition despite having been exposed to the elements.

Chris who recently won the Albert Watson Portrait Award said: “According to my hard drive I have over 75,000 images from The Book Festival dating back to 2009. I do not have every author I have shot, although I can print fresh canvas prints for £80. I have never seen another venue attempt to produce something similar. Logistically it is very tough and time consuming. I would frequently be walking home after midnight to be on site the next morning but it has produced a unique body of work that maybe should be archived somewhere.

“I cannot choose a favourite picture but some that spring to mind are Ian Rankin as Jack Nicholson in The Shining, Alasdair Gray after having had a few whiskies, Cressida Cowell author of How to Train Your Dragon. Will Self also springs to mind. I shot him once and he rarely lets anyone take his picture which meant when people needed a picture they often came to me. Thank you Will.

“I am looking forward to seeing the recently released film of The Nickel Boys. I shot Colson Whitehead and that picture has been used a great deal including a full page on the inside cover in his book.

“I would love to shoot Ben McIntyre again as he is my most read author, whereas at the time I had not read any of his. He wrote SAS Rogue Heroes.

“My portrait of Evelyn Glennie is now in The National Portrait Gallery, I saw it hanging recently. There are simply so many.”

See the portraits here and contact Chris through the website to make any purchases.

Cressida Cowell

Gary Younge

Ian Rankin

Kim Sherwood

Melvyn Bragg

Val McDermid and Dame Sue Black

Will Self

Like this: Like Loading...