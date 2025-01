In the Botanics the tallest tree – a Cedrus deodara – was one of more than 40 which came down in the winds.

This 29 metre beauty hails from the western Himalayas and has both religious meaning and cultural significance. There was considerable damage to glasshouses and at least 15 trees were uprooted so badly they cannot be recovered.

The garden has however reopened to the public on Sunday.

Footage courtesy of The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

