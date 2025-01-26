A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to any customers who have been disrupted by the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on rail services. Work continues today (Sunday) to recover the railway from the very significant damage caused by the storm.

“Network Rail, which owns and maintains the railway infrastructure, has teams out checking routes for damage and carrying out repair work. Since the storm began on Friday, Network Rail has reported around 500 individual incidents across the network, including 120 fallen trees on the railway.

“Once Network Rail gives us the green light to reopen a route, we will get services back up and running as quickly as possible on that line.”

The following routes are currently operating services:

Edinburgh – Aberdeen

Edinburgh – Leven

Edinburgh – Bathgate

Edinburgh – Queen Street (via Falkirk High)

Glasgow – Paisley Gilmour Street

Glasgow – Kilmarnock

Glasgow – Barrhead

Glasgow – Dumfries

Perth – Inverness

Edinburgh – Inverness

Edinburgh – Glenrothes (via Cowdenbeath)

Edinburgh – North Berwick

Edinburgh – Tweedbank

Edinburgh – Dunbar

Perth – Aberdeen

Inverness – Kyle

Inverness – Wick

Aberdeen – Inverness

Crianlarich – Oban

Fort William – Crianlarich

Fort William – Mallaig

Network Rail hopes to reopen more routes this evening and first thing tomorrow morning after further repair works have been carried out, but there will be disruption into Monday.

Anyone who is unable to use their tickets, or has made alternative arrangements, is entitled to a full refund on their unused train tickets, with no admin charge. Alternatively, tickets already purchased can be used up to and including Friday, 31 January 2025. Customers should visit ScotRail.co.uk for details of how to claim a refund.

Check the ScotRail website and app for the most up-to-date information when planning your travel.

