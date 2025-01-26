Scotrail has issued an update for passengers. All trains on Friday were cancelled and services are slowly getting back to normal again.
A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to any customers who have been disrupted by the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on rail services. Work continues today (Sunday) to recover the railway from the very significant damage caused by the storm.
“Network Rail, which owns and maintains the railway infrastructure, has teams out checking routes for damage and carrying out repair work. Since the storm began on Friday, Network Rail has reported around 500 individual incidents across the network, including 120 fallen trees on the railway.
“Once Network Rail gives us the green light to reopen a route, we will get services back up and running as quickly as possible on that line.”
The following routes are currently operating services:
- Edinburgh – Aberdeen
- Edinburgh – Leven
- Edinburgh – Bathgate
- Edinburgh – Queen Street (via Falkirk High)
- Glasgow – Paisley Gilmour Street
- Glasgow – Kilmarnock
- Glasgow – Barrhead
- Glasgow – Dumfries
- Perth – Inverness
- Edinburgh – Inverness
- Edinburgh – Glenrothes (via Cowdenbeath)
- Edinburgh – North Berwick
- Edinburgh – Tweedbank
- Edinburgh – Dunbar
- Perth – Aberdeen
- Inverness – Kyle
- Inverness – Wick
- Aberdeen – Inverness
- Crianlarich – Oban
- Fort William – Crianlarich
- Fort William – Mallaig
Network Rail hopes to reopen more routes this evening and first thing tomorrow morning after further repair works have been carried out, but there will be disruption into Monday.
Anyone who is unable to use their tickets, or has made alternative arrangements, is entitled to a full refund on their unused train tickets, with no admin charge. Alternatively, tickets already purchased can be used up to and including Friday, 31 January 2025. Customers should visit ScotRail.co.uk for details of how to claim a refund.
Check the ScotRail website and app for the most up-to-date information when planning your travel.
