Drummond High School, Forrester High School and Craigmount High School will remain closed until further building inspections have been conducted. These are due to take place on Monday morning.

All schools are in touch directly with parents and carers.

Now that Storm Éowyn has passed through, building and safety inspections have taken place at all Edinburgh Council schools and early years buildings to make sure they are safe for reopening and it is only these three which continue to be affected.

All schools, nurseries and early years settings will reopen as normal on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...