Both Bowie and Kuharevich returned to full team training and could feature but Nicky Cadden will be missing from today’s squad.

Bowie has been out since September with a hamstring injury, whilst Kuharevich sustained a groin injury against Celtic back in early December.

The pair have worked hard on their fitness, and could return this weekend, as Gray explained to Hibs TV.

“They’ll both be in the squad, which is great! I will have to restrict minutes clearly, but they’ve worked really hard to get back involved. They’re available for selection if required.”

“Unfortunately Nicky broke his nose in the last game. He went to see a specialist on that today as we didn’t want to take any risks.

“He will probably need to play with a mask when that does happen, but we’re waiting for feedback on that as he saw the specialist today. Fingers crossed that went well, but he won’t be available for this game.”

Gray will also be without the suspended Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Jordan Obita against the Bankies.

