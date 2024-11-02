Hibs midfielder Nicky Cadden was ‘buzzing’ to get back on the pitch in midweek after suffering an injury setback which caused him to miss the majority of October.

The 28-year-old came off the bench against Ross County and made an immediate impact.

He almost grabbed a late winner with a powerful strike from the edge of the area which flew inches over the bar.

Cadden is confident that Hibs can build on their two most recent draws and get back to winning ways on Sunday.

“I was buzzing to get back out there. It has been a frustrating time for me, having to watch the boys from the sidelines when you want to be out there helping the boys.

“It is difficult especially when we haven’t been picking up points, but our performances have been good – I know it’s not about that, it is about getting three points at the end of the day so hopefully I can help us do that.

“We need to stick together. We know we have good players in there, we’ve got a good changing room – so if we do what we are capable of then I am sure we will be fine.”

“The way the game panned out on Wednesday I thought we edged it and had the better chances. We were gutted not to take the three points, but looking back on it we will take the draw and build on it.

“Every game is important – we want to win every game we play and Sunday is no different. We’ve got two games at Easter Road so it’s a good opportunity to go into the next international break with maximum points.

“We just need that one win to get us going – once we get that, I am sure it will snowball from there.

“Football is fine margins, and that is what is costing us at the moment. We’ve been playing some good stuff but we’re just not quite getting the rub of the green at the moment.”

Like this: Like Loading...