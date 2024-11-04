Hibs defender Marvin Ekpiteta was left frustrated after David Gray’s side conceded yet another late goal to deny them victory over Dundee United at Easter Road yesterday.

Lewis Miller opened the scoring in what was an impressive first-half performance, however, Hibs failed to kill the game and were hit with a sucker punch in the closing stages when Sam Dalby equalised from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the game, Ekpiteta said: “It is very frustrating, I feel like this is happening to us too often.

“We can’t play that well as a team and not win the game – it is so frustrating.

“First half we played really well, we probably should’ve scored a couple more goals to make the second half easier for us. But you can’t perform like that and not win the game.

“It is happening too often to us. We dominated the game today, but we keep conceding these poor goals and it is becoming a recurring theme.”

There was an element of controversy surrounding the penalty, which saw Mykola Kuharevich shown a second yellow card.

“I didn’t see anything wrong with it (the penalty),” he continued.

“The ball was in a different area to where the penalty was conceded, so it is frustrating from that point of view.

“As a defender, it is a physical game – that happens in football, it happens a lot all over the pitch and in both boxes so it is very frustrating from that point of view.

“It is done now, we have to keep looking forward – we need to get three points against St Mirren next week and make sure we go into the international break on a high.

“The only positive we can take from the last few games is that we have picked up points, we haven’t lost and we need to build on that and take the positives.”

