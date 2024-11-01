Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s home game against Dundee Unted, Gray said: “Both were on the grass today, which is positive.

“They’re in a race against time, but they’re trying their best to make themselves available; it’s testament to them both because they want to be involved and play.

“We will wait and see because we can’t take unnecessary risks, but at the same time we know the situation we’re in.”

Gray also said that he wants his side to play “on the front-foot with real attacking intent” against United whom the played in the William Hill Premiership just two weeks ago at Tannadice.

Two injury time goals for United condemned Hibs to defeat that day and Gray believes the players will remember that moment and have the bit between their teeth on Sunday.

“I think it’s natural for the players to have that, and I can feel that. It helps from a tactical point that we played them so recently too. We know what to expect, and the players do because we felt it recently.

“The full focus is on what we can do and how we can affect the game. We take the positives from the game before (against them), we know the areas that let us down, and we have to go into the game really on the front-foot with real attacking intent.”

Hibs come into this game off the back of consecutive draws and will be looking for their second league win of the 2024/25 campaign.

This match is the third in the week for Gray’s side, and he explained how the players have reacted since Wednesday evening.

“The players have recovered well; that’s been the main focus immediately after Wednesday because we’ve had three games in a week.

“When you have so many games in a short space of time, the work on the pitch is at a lower level.

“The main focus, like I said, is on recovery at this point, then the day before the game is in-depth tactically, and you look at each players’ freshness.

“At the moment, everyone is in a good place. We’ve done everything right in terms of preparations, which is good. We need to make sure the players are ready to go. It’s a great opportunity to get three points on the board at Easter Road on Sunday.”

