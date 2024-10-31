Police have charged two 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the serious assault and robbery of a man and a woman in Leith Street, Edinburgh.

The incident took place around 10pm on Monday, 28 October, near to the Princes Street junction.

Officers are continuing further lines of enquiry in relation to the incident.

The boys will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have assisted our investigation so far and continue to appeal for information, as enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 4015 of 28 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

