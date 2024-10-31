Reverend Rosemary Frew, minister of Bowden and Melrose Parish Church in the Borders, will become the Kirk’s new Moderator next May, succeeding current Moderator Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson.

Mrs Frew comes to the 12 month role with not only experience of parish ministry in Fife and the Borders, but of church involvement at presbytery and national level including as convener of the Faith Nurture Forum.

“It is incredibly humbling that other people see in you the qualities and experience that they think a Moderator should have,” she said.

“A very small number of people knew I was going forward for interviews and they all said the same thing: ‘You have got to be yourself.’

“That’s what I will bring to the job: I am bringing myself and my faith, my hope, my passions and my enthusiasm.

“Someone described me as ‘a cheerleader for the Church’ and I love that.

“I still have that passion and enthusiasm that I had when I was licenced for ministry despite all the hard times we have gone through.”

Tuesday October 15th 2024: Church of Scotland Moderator Designate 2025. Rev Rosie Frew photographed at Bowden Kirk, Scottish Borders. PHOTO Andrew O’Brien

