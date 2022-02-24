As Europe wakes this morning to news that Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine, the Church of Scotland calls on all parties to renew peacemaking efforts and prepare to offer humanitarian aid to the people of that country.

The Church’s Faith Impact Forum has been in regular dialogue with members of their partner church, the Reformed Church in Transcarpathia, Ukraine (Egyházkerület Kárpátaljai Református) and will continue to support them through prayer and advocacy.

The Church is also joining with the World Communion of Reformed Churches, the Lutheran World Federation, the Conference of European Churches, and World Council of Churches to work together to collectively support the churches and people of Ukraine in seeking a peaceful solution.

Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people who are now under attack and in fear of their lives.

“We call on the UK Government to join with governments across the world and together persuade all parties to agree to a ceasefire and to immediately return to the negotiating table.

“At the same time we ask the UK Government to prepare a generous humanitarian response to assist people fleeing the war.

“As a matter of urgency, the government should prepare a plan to receive and resettle refugees from the conflict and support neighbouring countries to respond locally to the crisis.

“The Covid pandemic and the intensifying climate crisis has shown us that no catastrophe can be isolated and what affects one region affects all of us.

“More than ever, national governments need to find a way to work together for the sake of our common humanity.”

The Moderator also invites people to join him in praying for all those who are suffering from the violence in Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...