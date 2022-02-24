There is still some availability to purchase the last few remaining tables for 10 guests, or individual seats, to attend this year’s Burns Supper on Friday 4 March 2022.

The event was postponed from January due to Covid restrictions.

The event begins at 6.30pm at the, five star Prestonfield House. All funds raised on the evening are in aid of Edinburgh’s local charity the OneCity Trust.

Guests will be welcomed on arrival by pipers and presented with a welcome glass of fizz as they are directed to their table for the evening. A three course meal with the finest Scottish ingredients and half a bottle of wine per guest will be served.

The line up of speakers includes:

Immortal Memory by Professor David Purdie, Hon. Fellow of the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities, UOE.

Hon. Fellow of the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities, UOE. Address to the Haggis by Cammy Goodall, popularly regarded as his generation’s greatest interpreter of Scotland’s National Bard

popularly regarded as his generation’s greatest interpreter of Scotland’s National Bard Toast tae the Lassies by Brigadier David Allfrey, Former Chief Executive and Producer of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Former Chief Executive and Producer of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Reply fae the Lassies by Dee Bradbury OBE, Former Scottish Rugby Union President

Music by winner of BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year, 2014 and traditional singer, Robyn Stapleton.

Robyn Stapleton sings at Lord Provost’s Burns Supper 2020 Photo: Martin McAdam

Tickets are £110 per person or tables of 10 for £1,100. Tickets can be booked via Ticket Tailor by clicking here.

Contact elaine@onecitytrust.com if you have any questions about the event.

Dress Code: Black Tie with a touch of tartan – Remember to bring your business card for a chance to win a prize.

Copies of the People’s City with a foreword by Irvine Welsh will be available to purchase on the night or you may buy online here (£7.99). The book includes short stories about Edinburgh by Ian Rankin, Anne Hamilton, Sara Sheridan, Alexander McCall Smith, and Nadine Aisha Jassat.

Former Lord Provost Lesley Hinds joined The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross at the City Chambers when authors signed copies of the book for fundraising purposes. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Lord Provost’s Burns Supper 2020 Photo: Martin McAdam

