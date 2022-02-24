The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) has announced its first full Season Brochure in over two years.

This digital guide to its 2022 spring and summer seasons marks the return of Scotland’s most talented young musicians to the concert platform. Beyond that one immeasurable highlight, the forthcoming season showcases performers across its classical and jazz ensembles in programmes full of dazzling orchestral colour, and the very latest contemporary jazz arrangements, designed to challenge and inspire.

Kirsteen Davidson Kelly, Chief Executive, said: “It is a tremendous privilege to share this programme of concerts from the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland with you. The resilience and enthusiasm of our young players has provided hope and optimism during unprecedented and challenging times for musicians and music organisations alike. After this testing period, I am thrilled to begin my time at NYOS by celebrating our first live concerts in over two years.”

