The Torchlight Procession will take place this year at the beginning of the four day long Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities.

The event on 29 December will be run by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in collaboration with EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, the body charged with selling Scottish tourism to the world. The procession raises money for OneCity Trust, When You Wish Upon a Star, Social Bite and Simon Community Scotland.

From the sale of each torch £2 will be contributed to the charities, and £1.50 from the Procession tickets. It is hoped that around £55,000 will be gathered for the four charitable organisations from the 20,000 participants.

The Edinburgh Beltane Society will provide entertainment and there will be a carnival atmosphere at The Meadows where the procession starts at 6pm. This year the procession will end underneath Edinburgh Castle around 8.30pm.

Rebecca Edser, Head of EventScotland said: “Lighting up the heart of the city’s streets, the Torchlight Procession has become a time-honoured tradition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, honouring Scotland’s culture, heritage and spirit while setting

the stage for four days of New Year’s festivities across our capital city.

“Uniting both locals and visitors from across the world, the event is a key contributor to the wider visitor economy and shines a spotlight on Scotland’s reputation as a world-leading tourism and events destination.”

City of Edinburgh Council Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “I’m delighted to see the Torchlight Procession returning to the streets of Edinburgh this year. It’s a breathtaking sight as thousands make their way through our capital’s historic streets, their torches lighting up the night— it’s a moving symbol of unity and hope for the year ahead. It is also raising vital funds for four wonderful charities. This highlight of the Hogmanay programme is always a favourite among residents and visitors alike, and I have no doubt it will be just as popular this year.”

Directors of Unique Assembly who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council said:

“The Torchlight Procession is an incredible event, which is much-loved by both locals and visitors to the city, signalling the start of both Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and the world’s New Year celebrations. We’d like to thank EventScotland for their continued support of the event, and can’t wait to welcome participants to once again light-up the city and help fundraise for this year’s incredible charities.”

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, President of One City Trust said: “We’re thrilled that proceeds from this incredible event will go to One City Trust. Every penny raised brings us one step closer to a fairer, more inclusive city. These funds allow us to support essential initiatives that address poverty, advance equality, and create opportunities for those who need them most – especially those affected by the housing emergency declared in the city.”

Further information and tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024/25 celebrations are available www.edinburghshogmanay.com

In 2023 Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad led the Torchlight Procession through Edinburgh city centre for the first time since 2019. PHOTO Craig Duncan/Airborne Lens

Torchlight Procession – Fri 29 Dec 2023 (© photographer – Andy Catlin www.andycatlin.com)

