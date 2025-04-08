All of the planning applications made to the council’s planning team this week are shown on the list below.

Any property owner seeking to build, improve or alter their home or commercial premises must have the correct consents. This begins with a planning application and usually progresses all the way to a completion certificate.

Some applications for large developments such as purpose built student accommodation have been referred to the government Reporter after refusal by the council. Alterations to some buildings may also need listed building consent which is dealt with simultaneously.

There is a class of alterations which are considered “permitted developments” and will not need any planning permission. There is more guidance here.

Planning Weekly List

The list below is in order of the 17 council wards in Edinburgh – which extends from Portobello to South Queensferry. The list includes a number of applications for consent, including retrospective consent, to change the use of premises to short term let accommodation.

These are just some of those which we think worthy of noting:

Flats on Queen Street

Conversion of office building into five domestic flats at 49 Queen Street EH2 3NH. This application is coupled with an application for Listed building consent “ensuring full compliance with Scottish Building Standards and relevant planning policies. The design aims to create high quality living spaces while preserving the architectural integrity of the building and meeting modern sustainability and accessibility requirements wherever possible or practicable

25/01550/FUL

Flats on Telford Drive

To erect a 4 Storey residential development comprising of 8 Flats with associated works. at Land Adjacent To 25 Telford Drive



25/01705/FUL

Planning permission in principle for Dreghorn Barracks

Ten new buildings including a medical centre, transport building, offices, storage, garage / workshops and accommodation.

Refurbishing the existing Category C listed Barracks buildingfor office and storage use. The new buildings would be a mixture of single and two storey.

The proposal forms part of a wider relocation of army facilities due to the scheduled closure of Redford Barracks at

Dreghorn Barracks

82 Redford Road

Redford

EH13 9QW

25/01681/PPP

This is quite separate to the sale of former Army homes to tenants which is looking likely.

