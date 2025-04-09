Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is preparing for a cracking Easter Egg trail this Easter.

An Easter Chick popped along to help celebrate and was egg-static to try out some of the attractions fun-filled eggs-hibits!

Until 26 April visitors can enjoy the Easter trail around the five floors of the attraction, hunting to find the colourful eggs “lost” amongst 100 interactive exhibits. A sweet treat reward is available to all children taking part. The trail is included with standard admission.

Themed decorations and seasonal projections will be hatching out everywhere and the panoramic Rooftop Terrace remains open all year for the best Edinburgh views.

Andrew Johnson, General Manager said “We strive to make every visit to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions special, and we’ve hatched a great new Easter trail as a fun, egg-stra touch we’re excited to share. It’s all about creating unique, memorable moments for our visitors, whether they’re seeing us for the first time or something new for those who come regularly.”

Open every day during the Easter holidays, with extended opening 8am-10pm from 12-26 April. Book tickets online at www.camera-obscura.co.uk. Early-bunnies get 20% off tickets during the holiday for entry before 9am when booked in advance online.

