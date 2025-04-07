UNISON has said that 600 professional services staff will be balloted over possible strike action following proposals to cut university spending by £140 million. The union say this will result in “severe job losses”.

The consultation is open from Monday and will run for three weeks amid concerns that the job losses might mean merging schools and programmes to make savings. The union wants to ensure there will be no compulsory redundancies.

UNISON University of Edinburgh branch secretary June Maguire said: “These cuts are irresponsible and will deeply damage the education students receive.



“The university must protect its services and the staff who provide them. There should be no compulsory redundancies, outsourcing of services or extra work caused by this damaging process for already overburdened employees.”

UNISON Scotland regional organiser John Mooney said: “No-one wants to go on strike. University managers must get around the table and work together with unions to reduce the damage any cuts will cause.



“All university staff need to be heard, and a strong turnout in this consultation will show the workforce is united in wanting to protect university jobs and services.”

