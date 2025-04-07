Filming was taking place in Charlotte Square on Monday of a new production called Miss Pirie and Miss Woods.

The screenplay is written by Sophie Heldman, who is also the Director, and Flora Nicholson, who is also starring, but the production is based on a book, Scotch Verdict, by Lillian Faderman.

“A student, Jane Cumming, accuses her school mistresses, Jane Pirie and Marianne Woods, of having an affair in the presence of their students. Dame Cumming Gordon, the wealthy and powerful grandmother of the accusing student, advises her friends to remove their daughters from the boarding school. Within days, the school is deserted and the two women deprived of their livelihood. Lillian Faderman, award-winning author of Odd Girls and Twilight Lovers, gives an extraordinary rendering of the real-life story on which Lillian Hellman based her famous play, The Children’s Hour.”

The ensuing scandal which takes place will form the basis of the period drama and Charlotte Square was full of horses and carts as well as actors in costume.

Film Edinburgh, which was established in 1991, has successfully facilitated, advised and promoted filming in Edinburgh and south-east Scotland for over 30 years. In the 10 years from 2013 to 2022 inclusive, filming in the city region delivered an estimated £97.7m into the local economy.

© 2025 Martin McAdam

