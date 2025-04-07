The sun is out, and Edinburgh Open Workshop has a range of new summer courses suitable for first-time makers and those looking to improve their skills.

Courses include the week-long “Introduction to Furniture Design and Making”, ideal for anyone with a bit more time over the summer, and “Handmake a Garden Bench” where you can build your own garden furniture to enjoy in the warmer weather. Also new this season is a “Furniture Upcycling” workshop. Add a splash of colour to your interiors, and learn how to prep and paint a small vintage table, finishing it off with your own unique design.

Led by a team of professional crafters and technicians, EOW also provides intensive welding workshops and a variety of woodworking courses throughout the summer. Sharpen your design and machine-use abilities and create your own furniture, from stools to multi-functional tables.

“Our summer workshops are perfect for anyone looking to learn a new skill over the holidays” said Jessi James, Development Director of Edinburgh Open Workshop. “Join one of our classes and you can meet other makers, boost your confidence and walk away with a beautiful piece of furniture you made yourself.”

Classes are held at EOW’s fully-equipped workshop in Leith and available on weekdays, evenings and weekends to fit any schedule. With professional tools and materials provided, everything you need to succeed is waiting for you.

Courses can also be purchased using our Gift Vouchers so why not surprise someone with the gift of making this summer. For more information on courses and gift vouchers please visit Courses & Workshops — www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk or contact 0131 555 6866.

