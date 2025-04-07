First Minister John Swinney said today in New York that Scotland’s whisky products can act as a “passport to attract international investment”.

He attended final meetings before heading home after a long weekend of Tartan Week engagements and championed “mutually beneficial trade links between whisky businesses in Scotland and the United States”.

Meeting with sector representatives on his final day in New York where he has been focused on promoting trade and investment for Scotland, the First Minister chaired a roundtable with members of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) and US partners.

The United States is the top export market for Scotch whisky – worth £971 million in 2024 – while Scotland’s whisky producers import around $300 million of used bourbon casks every year.

Mr Swinney said: “The Scotch whisky and American whiskey industries enjoy strong links and support a huge amount of trade, jobs and investment on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Scotch whisky is a truly global brand that represents the best of Scotland’s economic innovation. The strength of the sector – and reputation of the products – can act as a passport to attract international investment in Scotland and help maximise the mutual benefits of trade and economic integration.

“Despite the increasingly volatile global economy, Scotland and the United States remain connected by strong social, economic and cultural bonds that have been forged over many years. The Scottish Government will strive to ensure they continue to strengthen.”

SWA chief executive Mark Kent said: “The Scotch whisky industry fully supports the First Minister’s efforts to highlight the investment Scotland, and particularly Scotland’s national drink, brings to the US economy, creating jobs across manufacturing, distribution and hospitality across the States.

“Scotch whisky is an example of the mutually beneficial trade which can be generated between Scotland and the United States. Scotch whisky is a quarter of all Scottish exports to the US. But it is not one way traffic across the Atlantic, with the industry working hand in glove with US partners to grow exports and inward investment to Scotland. It is this spirit of partnership which we are united in promoting.”

The First Minister in New York attended a roundtable with Scotch Whisky Association and US Partners ALL PHOTOS courtesy of The Scottish Government

Weekend of tartan

The First Minister has had a full agenda since landing in New York on Friday, including marching down Sixth Avenue in the parade led by actor Alan Cumming.

On Saturday evening at Carnegie Hall he hosted a VIP reception and explained why Scotland is an excellent place to live, work, study, visit and do business,

Duncan Chisholm played the Gregg fiddle which “played such a big part in Robert Burns’ life”

Quick sound check @carnegiehall on the Gregg fiddle which played such a big part in #RobertBurns life.

Myself and @GaryInnes looking forward to tonight ❤️@VisitScotland #TartanWeek pic.twitter.com/ZGYQxX6MvU — Duncan Chisholm (@DuncanWChisholm) April 5, 2025

Like this: Like Loading...