Haggis, the internet-famous pygmy hippo calf at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, has been introduced to dad Otto for the first time.
After some inquisitive sniffs and playing, dad Otto and mum Gloria soon settled in for a nap, leaving Haggis free to have a sit in the sun.
The pygmy hippo family are not living together full-time, but the wildlife conservation charity’s lucky visitors might catch them mixing under keeper supervision as part of ongoing efforts to familiarise the hippos.
Since Haggis was born in October 2024, Otto has been living separately. This mimics the natural behaviours of pygmy hippos, where the mother takes responsibility for the care, protection and guidance of the calf.
Visitors can book zoo tickets online in advance and save at edinburghzoo.org.uk/tickets
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.