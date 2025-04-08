Haggis, the internet-famous pygmy hippo calf at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, has been introduced to dad Otto for the first time.

After some inquisitive sniffs and playing, dad Otto and mum Gloria soon settled in for a nap, leaving Haggis free to have a sit in the sun.

The pygmy hippo family are not living together full-time, but the wildlife conservation charity’s lucky visitors might catch them mixing under keeper supervision as part of ongoing efforts to familiarise the hippos.

Since Haggis was born in October 2024, Otto has been living separately. This mimics the natural behaviours of pygmy hippos, where the mother takes responsibility for the care, protection and guidance of the calf.

