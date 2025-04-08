High schools have been urged to sign up for an Edinburgh Secondary Schools track and field competition at Meadowbank Stadium on Wednesday, 28 May – as organisers look to build on last year’s success.

The competition is open to S1-S3 pupils and schools are asked to enter two teams comprising four athletes each.

The teams of two boys and two girls – one featuring a combination of S1/S2s and the other

from S3 – will take part in the 100m, 600m, shot putt and long jump.



Almost 100 youngsters took part in the 2024 contest, which returned after a seven-year

hiatus.

Organiser Grant Sheldon now hopes to see more participants on the starting line this year.

He said: “This is the second year running of the event in its latest guise. Following on from the

success of last year, we want to continue that and establish it as an annual fixture.

“But we still want it to be an introductory event with a focus on participation and recognition

of displaying admirable values in sport.”

Edinburgh Academy and a combined team of St George’s and Merchiston Castle took the

honours in last year’s competition.

Other high schools taking part were Firrhill, Broughton, James Gillespie’s, Portobello,

Drummond, George Heriot’s, Queensferry, Erskine Stewart’s Melville, Currie and Wester

Hailes.

Entry costs are £25 per team. For further details or to register your school’s interest, please

email gsheldon23@yahoo.co.uk

