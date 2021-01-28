The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), in partnership with National Museums Scotland (NMS), report that they have received over 1,000 samples of animal tissue for a biobank.

These samples are for the European Association of Zoo and Aquaria (EAZA) and CryoArks biobank facilities at Edinburgh Zoo.

The samples include 220 different animal species at Paignton Zoo in Devon which are now being stored by scientists. This is part of a project to give researchers all over the world access to biological samples from endangered species.

This is one of four biobank hubs providing storage for genetic samples for research and conservation.

Dr Helen Senn, Head of Conservation and Science Programmes at RZSS said: “We are extremely grateful to the multitude of researchers and zoological institutions who are contributing samples that can be used by scientists for the benefit of wildlife around the world.

“Well managed sample collections can be used for critical research to improve conservation outcomes for many threatened species. From using genetic information to decided which individuals to pair in a breeding programme, to developing tools to better monitor animals in the wild.”

It is intended that every zoo animal will be included in the samples stored in the EAZA biobank.

Edinburgh Zoo will feature in BBC’s A Perfect Planet documentary, airing Sunday 31 January, giving viewers the chance to see how biological samples are taken for the biobank, during a routine procedure on a Diana monkey.

