The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is celebrating the birth of twin male large hairy armadillos at Edinburgh Zoo.

Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the sex of the tiny five-week-old pups during their first routine health check, where they were also weighed for the first time.

The pair have been named Pedro Pascal and Montezuma by keepers at Edinburgh Zoo, inspired by the actor and Aztec emperor respectively. 

At just five weeks old, the pups are still dependent on mum and are spending much of their time in the burrow. Visitors are likely to spot them exploring their enclosure and learning more about their surroundings in the coming weeks as they grow more confident.

Forrester wins title at last as Grange beat Watsonians

David Forrester has won over 50 Scotland caps for hockey but the Grange skipper can now add his first men’s crown to his glittering career thanks to a come-from-behind 4-1 victory over Capital rivals Watsonians at wind-blown Fettes. Former Great Britain squad player Dan Coultas had fired Watsonians ahead following a penalty corner near the…

Continue Reading Forrester wins title at last as Grange beat Watsonians

Pedal on Parliament demands that politicians do not backpedal

The Pedal on Parliament campaign rode again today in Edinburgh with at least a thousand people taking part in the protest cycle from Chambers Street to Holyrood where people made passionate speeches. There were cyclists of all ages and all kinds of bikes were used. Some cyclists had travelled from Dumfries and others from Glasgow…

Continue Reading Pedal on Parliament demands that politicians do not backpedal

