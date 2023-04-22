The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is celebrating the birth of twin male large hairy armadillos at Edinburgh Zoo.

Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the sex of the tiny five-week-old pups during their first routine health check, where they were also weighed for the first time.

The pair have been named Pedro Pascal and Montezuma by keepers at Edinburgh Zoo, inspired by the actor and Aztec emperor respectively.

At just five weeks old, the pups are still dependent on mum and are spending much of their time in the burrow. Visitors are likely to spot them exploring their enclosure and learning more about their surroundings in the coming weeks as they grow more confident.

