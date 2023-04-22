The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is celebrating the birth of twin male large hairy armadillos at Edinburgh Zoo.
Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the sex of the tiny five-week-old pups during their first routine health check, where they were also weighed for the first time.
The pair have been named Pedro Pascal and Montezuma by keepers at Edinburgh Zoo, inspired by the actor and Aztec emperor respectively.
At just five weeks old, the pups are still dependent on mum and are spending much of their time in the burrow. Visitors are likely to spot them exploring their enclosure and learning more about their surroundings in the coming weeks as they grow more confident.
Shankland treble is icing on cake for Hearts
Lawrence Shankland roared back to goal scoring form with a sensational hat-trick as Hearts thrashed cinch Premiership bottom club Ross County 6-1 at Tynecastle. Josh Ginnelly claimed a double and Alex Cochrane a single in the victory which supplied interim manager Steven Naismith with a welcome first win. Shankland (pictured by Nigel Duncan) scored twice…
Pickering injury adds to Monarchs woes
BSN Series: Berwick Bandits 51, Edinburgh Monarchs 39 The Stellar Monarchs lost No1 Josh Pickering (pictured) in the opening race in a 51-39 defeat at Berwick Bandits and the popular Aussie could be on the sidelines for some time with a shoulder injury. This meant the rest of the Monarchs all had extra rides and…
Forrester wins title at last as Grange beat Watsonians
David Forrester has won over 50 Scotland caps for hockey but the Grange skipper can now add his first men’s crown to his glittering career thanks to a come-from-behind 4-1 victory over Capital rivals Watsonians at wind-blown Fettes. Former Great Britain squad player Dan Coultas had fired Watsonians ahead following a penalty corner near the…
Scotland joy at breaking 12-game losing streak
Players hugged, those from the bench rushed onto the pitch, and over 3,500 celebrated on the terracing at the DAM Health Stadium as Scotland kept their cool despite an Italian comeback to earn their first victory in this season’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The 29-21 win, helped to two tries each from Lana Skeldon and…
Pedal on Parliament demands that politicians do not backpedal
The Pedal on Parliament campaign rode again today in Edinburgh with at least a thousand people taking part in the protest cycle from Chambers Street to Holyrood where people made passionate speeches. There were cyclists of all ages and all kinds of bikes were used. Some cyclists had travelled from Dumfries and others from Glasgow…
Pedal on Parliament 2023 takes to the streets today
The Pedal on Parliament route from Chambers Street to Holyrood is an easy one, although it has taken a lot of campaigning to get here. Pedal on Parliament (POP) was set up in 2012, but even now with a government which commits a larger percentage of its transport budget to active travel, there is still…
