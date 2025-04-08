The Scottish Parliamentary election will take place in May 2026, and the party will confirm its candidates for all consituencies in the next few weeks. Ballots open later this month and will close on 5 May with the result expected a few days after that.

Mr Beattie will not be unopposed however as SNP councillor, Kelly Parry, leader of Midlothian Council,has confirmed that she has been formally nominated as a candidate in the same constituency.

Cllr Kelly Parry

Colin said: “I am delighted to put myself forward again to seek to represent the residents of Midlothian North. In every parliamentary election for Midlothian North & Musselburgh I have increased both my majority and my share of the vote. I am confident I can do so again in 2026 if members give me this opportunity. My very extensive network of contacts throughout business and the communities enables me to use my experience to the benefit of all particularly when we are seeing so many experienced parliamentarians leaving Holyrood.”

Mr Beattie has been the MSP for Midlothian North & Musselburgh since 2011. Prior to that he was for five years the Councillor for Midlothian Ward 6, (Newtongrange, Gorebridge, and the Moorfoots).

He said he has never wanted to be a Government Minister choosing to focus instead on his constituency work where he feels he is most needed.

Mr Beattie, the former SNP National Treasurer until 2020, was arrested but not charged in connection with the recently concluded police investigation, Operation Branchform. Police Scotland has confirmed there will be no charges. Mr Beattie said: “I am relieved it is over and that I am completely cleared of any suspicion. It has been an unnecessarily stressful two years for me and my family, with almost daily media attention, which we would not wish to endure again. Our thanks to the kindness and support from so very many residents.”

Colin Beattie MSP

