Dogs Trust West Calder would like to find the dogs in their care a lifetime home before the end of the year, while remembering their famous phrase A Dog is for Life – Not Just for Christmas.

The charity is currently caring for 50 dogs, and are trying to home as many as possible ahead of the festive season. This comes as Dogs Trust reveals it has received more than 32,000 handover enquiries so far this year from owners who are no longer able to care for their dogs. Thankfully, in 2024 so far, the charity has also found new homes for more than 6,000 dogs across the UK.

One of those dogs hoping for a new home is Stella, a loving one-year-old Crossbreed who is full of joy and affection. The Dogs Trust team describe her as a sweet, shy girl, who once she forms a bond with her human friends, has got a beautiful, playful and energetic personality, making her an absolute joy to be around.

Stella is always ready for fun and is eager to bring happiness into the home of a new family. She is seeking a quiet home with experienced owners who are familiar with caring for nervous dogs and can support her as she builds her confidence at her own pace. She can live with children aged 16 and over, but Dogs Trust advise she would need to be the only pet, ensuring she gets all the attention and love she deserves.

Susan Tonner, Rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “Christmas is fast approaching, and we are hoping to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible ahead of the festive season. While the Dogs Trust team will make sure that the dogs in our care over Christmas are well looked after, with festive treats and gifts galore, we all know there’s nowhere quite like home. We are certain that there is a fantastic forever home for each and every one of our dogs, and we’d like to see as many as possible settled in their new happy places ahead of Christmas.

“We have no doubt Stella will make a great addition to the right family. She absolutely adores her favourite people and loves spending time playing in the garden, especially with her rope toys. As she can be a little nervous, Stella’s ideal home needs to have a secure garden where she can spend time with the people she loves most, feeling safe and at ease. If you have experience with shy dogs and are willing to help Stella flourish in a patient and understanding environment, she will become a wonderful and loyal companion.”

For almost fifty years, Dogs Trust has been linked to Christmas thanks to the famous phrase “A Dog is for Life, Not Just for Christmas”, penned by the charity’s team in 1978 in response to the large number of puppies bought as Christmas gifts and then abandoned in January. Since then, it has gone on to find homes for thousands of dogs each year. While the charity no longer sees a large number of pet-shop bought puppies handed over in January, the last three years have been some of the busiest on record for Dogs Trust. In 2022 it received over 50,000 handover requests, with a further 45,000 last year, and more than 32,000 so far this year.

Susan said: “Welcoming a dog into your home is a wonderful experience, but it requires commitment, both in terms of time and money. We work closely with prospective adopters to ensure they’re fully prepared to welcome one of our dogs into their home, and our team carefully matches each dog with a family and home that suits them best. And our care doesn’t stop at rehoming – we offer ongoing support and guidance to owners throughout their dog’s life. At Dogs Trust, our dogs are part of the family for life, not just for Christmas.”

