Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were attacked by another dog in Edinburgh.
The incident happened around 2.30pm in Prestonfield Avenue on Tuesday, 14 January, 2025.
The 57-year-old woman received treatment at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and her Cairn Terrier dog received veterinary treatment.
No description has been released of the other dog.
PC Smith, E0029 said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 2042 of Tuesday, 14 January, 2025.”
