The luxury floating hotel in Leith, Fingal, is pushing the boat out for Valentine’s Day with a new tasting menu and overnight stay package.

Fingal Hotel, which is permanently berthed in the Port of Leith, is rated as one of the top 25 most romantic hotels in the UK and Channel Islands on the TripAdvisor list of most “Dreamy stays that couples love”.

The ship offers a classic setting with all the glamour and style of a super yacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant has two AA Rosettes for the food it serves. To help create an extra touch of romance on Valentine’s Day, the ship’s galley team has devised a new tasting menu for diners and overnight guests looking for the ultimate fine dining experience featuring the best of Scotland’s larder.

Highlights of Fingal’s new Valentine’s tasting menu include Jerusalem artichoke velouté, kissabel apple, smoked pancetta and chestnuts, Fingal’s whisky hot-smoked Wester Ross salmon, cucumber, herbed cream cheese and lemon, Peterhead lemon sole, smoked leek and nori, saffron potato, Shetland mussels and Champagne beurre blanc, and Strathdon red deer, red cabbage, port-roasted chervil root, pommes dauphine with sauce Grand Veneur.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert is confit mango, coconut and vanilla white chocolate ganache.

The new Valentine’s cocktail, Violet Kiss, has been created exclusively by the ship’s mixologists. The eye-catching violet cocktail is a sweet temptation with berries galore and is served with a violet and cassis macaron.

The “With Love, From Fingal” overnight stay package for Valentine’s is available from 1 to 28 February and starts from £595 per night, based on two people sharing a luxury cabin on a bed and breakfast basis, as well as a three-course evening dinner and wine pairing. This special Valentine’s package also includes a bouquet of roses ready waiting in your cabin with a selection of decadent chocolates.

The ship is also open to non-residents for Valentine’s dinner, cocktails and afternoon tea. Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar offers a choice of self-contained private dining booths.

Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins for overnight stays are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s nautical heritage. Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is permanently berthed just 10 minutes away. Fingal’s double-height ballroom and bridge provide dedicated dining spaces for private events, corporate celebrations and weddings. Fingal is located opposite the new Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

Fingal’s new Valentine’s tasting menu is available for local residents and overnight guests from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February 2025, priced at £95 per person. Wine pairing options are available.

www.fingal.co.uk/valentines-day-aboard-fingal or call the reservations team on 0131 357 5000.

Violet Kiss

Like this: Like Loading...