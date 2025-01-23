The death of a six-year-old girl in West Calder is being treated as murder.

On Monday, 20 January, 2025, officers attended at a property in Harburn Drive, following a report of concern for a person, and the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a girl were found inside.

Following a post mortem examination, police have now confirmed the girl’s death is being treated as murder.

The man’s death continues to be treated as unexplained, pending a post mortem examination which will take place in due course.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, as well as local officers, continue to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and at this time, there is nothing to suggest anyone else is involved or any risk to the public.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Hope’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

“I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police.”

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: “This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

“I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”

