The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for strong winds up to 100 mph affecting most of central and southern Scotland from 10.00am until 5pm on Friday.

The dangerous conditions could lead to significant disruption.

Police Scotland have advised the public not to travel in, or to, the areas affected by the red warning during the period of the weather.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is mobilised and ready to deal with whatever Storm Éowyn brings to South East Scotland’s trunk roads, where safe to do so.

All road works scheduled to take place on Friday have been postponed.

The bridge that carries the A1 over the River Tyne in East Lothian will be closed as a safety precaution from 6am on Friday 24 January. The Forth Road Bridge is also expected to close and the Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge are likely to close to high sided vehicles.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous across the network. All road users should pay close attention to weather warnings and comply with police advice to avoid travel during the storm.

“Drivers of high sided or wind-susceptible vehicles such as cars with roof boxes or trailers should take particular care, as strong gusts could happen at any time.

“Our teams will be fully mobilised to respond to and deal with any issues that arise on the trunk road network, such as fallen trees, flooding or bridge closures.”

Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot

