Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Nottingham Panthers 4 (at Kirkcaldy); Manchester Storm 4, Fife Flyers 5 (at Altrincham).

Fife Flyers emerged from their weekend double-header with two points, unexpectedly gathered in a 5-4 win on the road at Manchester Storm on Saturday, but they skidded to a 4-2 defeat to mid-table Nottingham Panthers at The Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.

Fife went behind after 25 minutes when Mitchell Fossier netted for Nottingham but the sides were level seven minutes later when Massimo Carozza was set up by Ryan Foss.

And the Kirkcaldy club added a second goal, this time short-handed as they had a player in the penalty box, when Kieran Craig scored unassisted to lead 2-1. Time: 38min 27sec.

Panthers then hit two without reply to re-take the lead. The first arrived in the 51st minute when defenceman Zsombor Garat levelled and Kristoff Kontos fired the visitors in front just over a minute later.

It was a real blow to the Kirkcaldy club who withdrew goaltender Janis Voris with less than two minutes remaining to have six skaters.

Then interim head coach, Johnny Curran, called a time out in a bid to find a way to salvage something from the tight game.

The withdrawal of the netminder backfired when Otto Nieminen scored on the empty net with 39 seconds remaining of a game in which Panthers outshot Flyers 54-42.

On Saturday, interim head coach, Johnny Curran, gained his first win as a coach when Michael Cichy netted with less than three minutes remaining after a great comeback from 4-1 down after 43 minutes.

PICTURE: Fife in action at Manchester courtesy of the Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...