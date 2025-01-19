The food campaign Make it Scotch is going to be on hand at Waverley to cheer commuters on Monday morning – apparently tomorrow is known as Blue Monday.

Make it Scotch will be handing out free bacon rolls to commuters between 7.30 and 9.30am at the Market Street entrance of the station, hoping to bring a little joy to Edinburgh by handing out free freshly prepared bacon rolls made with quality-assured Specially Selected Pork.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a small gesture aimed at brightening the day for those who might need a little boost during this time of year.

“Look out for the blue Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork logos when shopping at supermarkets and butchers – when you see the logos, you know you are choosing beef, lamb and pork that’s only ever born and reared in Scotland from farms you can trust.”

Make It Scotch is the consumer facing arm of Quality Meat Scotland – the public body promoting the UK GI and PGI labelled Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb brands in the UK and abroad respectively, and also promoting Scottish pork products under the Specially Selected Pork logo.

