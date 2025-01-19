More than 100 people have signed up – with spaces still available – to attend a Scottish Parliament reception, on Tuesday, hoping to convince MSPs that Scotland could add Cohousing to the current duopoly of private sector and social housing.

Cohousing is when people come together to physically design and manage their own housing, often with a strong sharing culture, a commitment to high environmental standards and as antidote to loneliness.

Hosting the event is Ariane Burgess MSP, convener of the Parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning committee.

She will be joined by, among others, Prof Paul Chatterton – who has pioneered “mutual home ownership” in Leeds – and representation from Denmark, where Cohousing is commonplace.

