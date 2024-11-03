Detectives investigating an an assault which took place in Edinburgh city centre in September have made an arrest.

The attack took place around 8pm on Saturday, 14 September, 2024 on George IV Bridge.

Officers issued an appeal along with a CCTV image of a man they believed could help with their enquiries.

Earlier today the force confirmed that a 31-year-old man had been arrested and charged and that a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened in Edinburgh.

“The assault happened around 8pm on Saturday, 14 September, 2024 on George IV Bridge.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

