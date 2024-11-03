House builder Cala has launched its latest development at Longbanks Green in what has been named one of Scotland’s sunniest towns – Dunbar.

Longbanks Green will include 78 detached four and five bedroom homes in a range of styles to suit as wide a variety of buyers as possible. The homes in the coastal setting bordering the famous Dunbar Golf Club will be sold in two phases.

The first phase is now available for sale from Cala’s Craighall Village development in Millerhill, where visitors can explore the five-bedroom Lowther layout – a preview of the houses which will soon be available in Dunbar.

The development is situated to take full advantage of Dunbar’s coastal lifestyle, with close links to East Lothian’s North Sea Coast, as well as local walking and cycling routes. The area has attractions such as John Muir Country Park, the Lammermuir Hills, and the beaches of Belhaven and Thorntonloch.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “Longbanks Green is a stunning addition to our portfolio in East Lothian. Dunbar’s combination of beautiful scenery, active lifestyle opportunities, and excellent connectivity to Edinburgh makes it a highly desirable location. We expect strong interest in this development and recommend early registration.”

The new homes will benefit from high specification throughout and premium elements including designer kitchens with integrated appliances, as well as sleek family bathrooms and excellent storage spaces. All homes are also designed with contemporary Bifold doors that open onto private rear gardens. Sustainability has also been considered in the development’s gas-free design, instead being powered with an efficient air source heat pump providing both heating and hot water.

The new development is just 25 minutes away from Edinburgh, offering the charm of a small, close-knit community, with the convenience of city access. From the town’s 17th-century Cromwell Harbour to its thriving fishing fleet, Dunbar’s heritage shines through in its architecture and coastal views.

A showhome and sales office will be available on site by spring 2025, with the first residents moving in shortly thereafter. Prices for four-bedroom homes at Longbanks Green start from £549,995.

For more information, or to register your interest, visit here.

