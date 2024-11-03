Police have urged the public not to share a video posted online connected to the death of a 74-year-old man who died after being struck by a single-decker bus in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

Officers were called to the incident around 7.25pm on Saturday, 2 November.

A number of roads in the area were closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation, however the roads have since re-opened.

Sergeant Louise Birrell, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area around the time of the incident and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101. Please quote incident number 3395 of Saturday, 2 November 2024.”

Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the family of the deceased and those viewing them inadvertently.

“We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

“Anyone with concerns or any information which could assist the investigation should contact police.”

