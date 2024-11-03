More than 10 people a day required emergency hospital treatment for fireworks-related injuries on and around Bonfire Night last year.

New statistics released by Care of Burns in Scotland (COBIS) for Burns Awareness Day show that 37 people accessed emergency treatment between 4 and 6 November.

This represents 80% of the 46 people who required treatment in the four-weeks between 14 October and 11 November.

Almost half of those injured were under the age of 16, while sparklers were the number one cause of firework-related injury for children under four.

The period leading up to Bonfire Night is one of the busiest for the emergency services in Scotland, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews attending more than 1,300 incidents in the three days prior last year.

Assistant Chief Officer Andy Watt, SFRS Director of Prevention, Protection and Preparedness, said: “These statistics are a stark reminder of how dangerous fireworks can be.

“We know that the Bonfire period can be a fun and exciting time for some, but fireworks can cause life-changing injuries if used carelessly.

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night and the best way to do this is to attend planned events which are carefully managed to ensure your safety.

“If you do insist on holding your own event, be aware of the risks and read the packet instructions on all fireworks. Have a bucket of water nearby, and wear eye protection and gloves.

“Only one person should be responsible for letting off fireworks, and they should be lit at arm’s length with all spectators standing well back.”

Most injuries were recorded within the central belt of Scotland, with 44% of patients treated for firework-related injuries at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and 24% at NHS Lanarkshire.

More than a quarter of the total people injured across Scotland were referred on for specialist treatment, such as plastic surgery.

Like this: Like Loading...