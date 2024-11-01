Crews working to protect communities across Scotland want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night and the public is being urged to attend public events wherever possible and a list is available on the SFRS website. This is by far the safest way to watch fireworks.

Statistics released by Care of Burns in Scotland (COBIS) show that 37 people accessed emergency treatment between 4 and 6 November last year for fireworks related injuries.

Deputy Chief Officer Andy Watt is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Director of Prevention, Protection and Preparedness. He said: “We want people to enjoy themselves at times of celebration, but we want them to do so safely and think of others, including our crews who are working hard to respond to emergencies.

“Bonfires and fireworks go hand in hand at this time of year, and we advise people to go to an organised event wherever possible. This is the safest way to enjoy firework displays and bonfires.”

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “Fire crews and other emergency services workers do an outstanding job protecting communities over the Bonfire Night period and any attack on them is utterly despicable.

“Such assaults endanger 999 workers and can prevent crews from reaching those in emergency situations who desperately need help.

“Attacks on 999 crews using fireworks or pyrotechnics are aggravating factors that courts can take into account when sentencing offenders.

“We have also introduced a ban on providing fireworks to under-18s and provided local authorities with powers to designate firework control zones within their boundaries. These new powers will be used for the first time this year in areas across Edinburgh over the Bonfire Night period.”

SFRS encourages everyone to attend public events in their area. If deciding to have a display at home, is encouraged to make sure they are aware of the environment and the Fireworks Code.

It is essential to read all packet instructions on each firework, light fireworks at arm’s length and stand well back. Never return to a firework that has already been lit.

It is illegal for anyone to supply someone under the age of 18 with fireworks. Additionally, it is illegal to set off fireworks in public spaces, such as streets, roads and parks.

Fireworks are restricted in terms of use between 6pm and 11pm, and this is extended until midnight on November 5. Additionally, for the first time, there are Firework Control Zones implemented in Balerno and in the Niddrie, Seafield and Calton Hill areas of Edinburgh. This means it is against the law to set off fireworks at any time between the 1st and the 10th of November.

We also encourage anyone who may be having a bonfire at home to ensure it is kept away from buildings, vehicles and trees. Any bonfire which is unsafe, or where people are behaving irresponsibly, will be extinguished and made safe.

