Although exiting the Scottish Cup last weekend on the back of a 0-3 defeat at Irvine Meadow the Muirhouse-based side can draw strength from winning their last three league games.

That run has pushed Strollers up to ninth in the table on 17 points with Gretna not far behind in 12th place with 15 points.

The official report of last week’s defeat in Ayrshire confirmed Strollers left themselves too much to do after trailing 0-3 at the interval who early concessions forcing them to play catch-up.

However, they did stem the tide and claimed more possession, hitting a post on one occasion.

The report stated: “We had a lot more of the ball in the second half and got into our passing game but just couldn’t find the net.”

Kick off is 3pm with admission £9, concessions £5 and under-16s accompanied by an adult free.

