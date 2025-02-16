Detectives are appealing for information following a fire which took place around 12am this morning, Sunday, 16 February, 2025 ,at a block of flats on Prince Regent Street.

There were no reported injuries.

Detective Constable Luke Wilson said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0053 of 16 February, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

