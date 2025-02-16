

In an unusual new show, actor Curtis Raye, hopes to make light of something which can be quite serious.

It was after all Freedom of Information laws which disclosed the MPs expenses scandal in the UK.

He said:”I’m bringing a comedy and music show about unusual public records to Edinburgh on Wednesday, 26 February.

“All the jokes are inspired real, unaltered US government documents. Whether you work in archives, museums, or media, it’s my genuine belief that you’ll be entertained.

“We will also feature bluegrass music from America’s top musicians. This is a show for everyone, but especially those who enjoy history, journalism, libraries, banjos, archives, or humor discovered in unusual places.”

Wednesday, 26 February – 7.30pm Institut Français d’Écosse West Parliament Square (near St Giles Cathedral).

Ticket information is on the website: https://www.foialove.com/

Like this: Like Loading...