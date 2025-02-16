Buzzworks have announced expansion of the Herringbone brand with a new venue in Barnton.

The new Herringbone venue, set to open this May will be in the heart of Barnton bringing up to 40 jobs.

The restaurant will be located at 201-205 Whitehouse Road, on a historic site where there used to be a Sainsburys store.

With a sizeable six-figure investment being dedicated to a kitchen featuring an Italian Moretti Forni pizza oven, the transformation will create a warm, welcoming space that is both stylish and comfortable.

This will be the fourth Herringbone venue to be opened by Buzzworks, with the group already operating sites in Edinburgh’s Goldenacre and Abbeyhill, as well as the original Herringbone in North Berwick.

With a capacity of 110 guests indoors and an additional 20 in the outdoor seating area, Herringbone Barnton is designed to be a welcoming, all-day neighbourhood local. Guests can enjoy a central bar with adjacent high tables, a thoughtfully designed restaurant space split into two areas, and an inviting outdoor terrace with heaters and dog-friendly seating.

Ash Bairstow, operations director for Herringbone, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Herringbone to Barnton and to introduce our warm hospitality, seasonally inspired food, and beautifully designed space to the Barnton community.

“Herringbone is all about creating a welcoming neighbourhood venue where people can relax, enjoy great company, and experience outstanding food and drink. We can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the local community.”

Buzzworks’ internal design team has carefully curated the venue’s interior, blending a cool mix of celadon, teal and sand for a fresh, sleek Scandinavian-inspired design. Guests can expect natural materials, bold lighting, eye-catching murals, and stylish wallpaper.

Much of the furniture is custom-made by Buzzworks’ own joinery team, seamlessly paired with modern classics. Building on the success of previous Herringbones, this new Barnton spot is a natural next step — elevated yet effortlessly inviting.

The venue will undergo its final transformation in the coming months, with major milestones including bar installation in early March, kitchen completion in mid-April, and final interior styling by late April.

The new menu has been carefully developed by operational head chef James Moyle and operations director Ash Bairstow, with contributions from the wider culinary team, to showcase locally sourced ingredients and fresh, seasonal flavours.

Herringbone favourites will be on offer, including seared steak slices with rocket and parmesan, wild mushrooms on toast with spinach and crispy shallots, and the famous East Lothian seafood chowder. Guests can also enjoy beautifully crafted cocktails and 30 wines by the glass.

Meanwhile, the Barnton venue introduces an expanded all-day menu featuring breakfast dishes and stone-baked Neapolitan pizzas, alongside seasonal highlights.

James Moyle, executive chef for Herringbone, said: “Herringbone has always been about fresh, locally inspired dishes with bold flavours, and our new Barnton menu is no exception.

“With a focus on seasonality, our menu changes every 6-8 weeks to showcase the freshest ingredients at their best. Every dish has been crafted with quality and attention to detail, ensuring there’s always something special to enjoy.”

Herringbone is now hiring for all positions, including chefs, managers, front-of-house, bartenders and kitchen staff, with recruitment events planned for March.

Herringbone is part of the award-winning Buzzworks group, which has been recognised as one of the top 100 companies to work for in the UK and is committed to creating a supportive and rewarding work environment.

The company offers competitive rates of pay, industry-leading training and development opportunities, and flexible working options to help team members achieve a healthy work-life balance.

Anyone who is interested in working at Herringbone – or any of Buzzworks’ other venues across Scotland – is asked to visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com, follow the company on social media or apply with their CV to people@buzzworksholdings.com

The award-winning company offers dining and entertainment through several brands – Scotts, Lido, House, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, Thirty Knots, The Bridge Inn, and The Fox.

Ash Bairstow

Like this: Like Loading...