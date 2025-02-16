The points were shared at a windy SMISA Stadium in Paisley this afternoon following a goalless draw between Hibs and St Mirren.

David Gray made two changes to the lineup that beat Ayr United in last weekend’s Scottish Cup.

Experienced striker Dwight Gayle and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu both start .

Forward Mykola Kuharevich drops to the bench, while midfielder Dylan Levitt is not in the matchday squad due to an injury.

Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh took his place on the bench, the first time he’s been named in a Hibs squad since his arrival in the January transfer window.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson kept faith with the same starting XI that exited the Scottish Cup last weekend to Hearts.

The hosts had the better of the opening period and it took a great defensive header from Nicky Cadden to deny Ryan Alebiosu at the back post following Declan John’s cross.

At the other end Gayle expertly controlled a long ball but was forced wide and his effort was blocked.

From the resultant corner Nicky Cadden sent an inch perfect cross onto Warren O’Hora’s head but his effort flew inches wide.

Ryan Alebiosu was then booked lunging in at Nicky Cadden.

Mikael Mandron then went down in the box as he ran into O’Hora and despite the claims from the home fans the referee waved play on.

Nectar Triantis was shown a yellow card for a foul in the run up.

St Mirren goalkeeper Zach Hemming required some treatment after colliding with the post under a Josh Campbell challenge but he recovered,

Just before the break Chris Cadden looped a long cross to the back post but the keeper did well to block Nicky Cadden’s volley.

The saints started the second half on the front foot and Jordan Smith was called into action to save a long-range effort fron Mikael Mandron.

Moments later Smith produced a sensational double save to the delight of the travelling support behind his goal.

Toyosi Olusanya sent a powerful strike goalwards from an acute angle which Smith parried. The ball fell to Mark O’Hara who looked certain to score but the Hibs keeper produced a sensational stop to deny the midfielder. .

Kieron Bowie replaced Gayle in the 52nd minute then moments later former Hibs man Alex Gogic was shown a yellow card. He was quickly joined in the book by his teammate Marcus Fraser.

Jordan Obita replaced the injured Jack Iredale and Manneh came on for his debut replacing Kwon.

Manneh was then booked within seconds of coming onto the pitch for a mistimed tackle.

Hibs were awarded a penalty for handball but the decision was overturned following a VAR check when it became clear that Warren O’Hora’s header struck Killian Phillips’ face.

There’s a brief VAR check for a potential red card as Gogic appeared to stamp on Josh Campbell’s hand but it was deemed accidental.

With ten minutes remaining Manneh went up to challenge for a header and to the surprise of everyone in the stadium he was shown a second yellow card.

The Cadden brothers were replaced by Lewis Miller and Nathan Moriah-Welsh with five minutes to go.

An additional five minutes was added but both sides had to settle for a draw.

St Mirren: Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, Taylor, Alebiosu, O’Hara, Boyd-Munce, Phillips, John, Olusanya, Mandron.

Substitutes: Urminsky, Bwomono, Kenny, Smyth, Adeniran, Kiltie, Scott, Ayunga, Oseni.

Hibs: Smith, C Cadden, Bushiri, O’Hora, Iredale, N Cadden, Triantis, Kwon, Campbell, Boyle, Gayle.

Substitutes: Bursik, Miller, Alasana, Bowie, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Molotnikov, Kuharevich.

