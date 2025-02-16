Noa Schumacher has signed a contract extension with Hibs Women.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, keeping her at Hibernian until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arriving in Summer 2024, she quickly became accustomed to life in Edinburgh following her move from California, USA and has settled seamlessly in the team.

The confident shot-stopper has kept six clean sheets in 10 first-team appearances this season to date.

Schumacher started all three of Hibs first ScottishPower Women’s Premier League matches to kick off the campaign, shutting out both Aberdeen and Dundee United following an opening-day victory over Partick Thistle.

Speaking to Hibs TV after signing the deal, Noa admitted her delight at continuing her development at Hibernian.

“It is very nice to have that stability and to know that I’m going to be here one more year, that is really exciting.

“I have had a good first season with the girls and the coaches, so I’m excited to do one more year here.

“It’s been a lot of learning. A different type of culture, a different type of coaching style and training. It’s been really good for the first year.”

With six clean sheets in 10 appearances this season, Noa has proven herself at the senior level after multiple years in the US college system.

Off the pitch, the California-born keeper has also rapidly grown fond of Edinburgh and is thrilled to be remaining in the capital for another year.

“It’s a lot of fun. It is like nothing I have ever grown up around. The buildings and the people are all different. It has been really nice to just get a whole different culture shock, but in a good way.

“I just love the game and I love playing with this backline, they hold it down for us. It has been a great experience overall.

“I think right now our focus is to maintain a high standard that we expect of our team in training and coming into each game.”

Hibernian Women Head Coach Grant Scott said: “We’re delighted that Noa has committed her future to Hibernian. In her first year as a professional, she has really embraced the environment and has become a valued member of the squad.

“She’s a fantastic goalkeeper with a strong work ethic and continues to improve with every game.”

“Noa has been an important part of our squad, and we’re looking forward to seeing her continue to grow and compete for the number one jersey.”

