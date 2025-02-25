Hibs Women’s Head Coach Grant Scott says he is ‘delighted’ to have signed a new contract extension with the Club.

Scott was appointed in May 2023 for his second spell at Hibs and has now agreed a new two-year deal.

The 51-year-old achieved a top-six finish in his first season back and has made significant improvements during the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Hibs are currently joint-top of SWPL 1, tied on points with Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers as they approach the end-of-season split with everything still to play for.

Scott has also guided the team to the Sky Sports Cup Final, setting up a showpiece match with Rangers next month at Fir Park.

The experienced coach is no stranger to lifting silverware with Hibs, having guided the Club to a Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2018.

He also led the team to the knock-out stages of the 2019 Women’s Champions League during his first spell with the Club.

On signing the contract extension, Scott said: “I am delighted to extend my time at the Club and I am really excited for the next few years.

“We have a great squad this season with all still to play for. The progress made has been there for all to see and I am looking forward to what we can achieve together as a group.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director, Malky Mackay added: “Grant has been a great asset to the Club since he returned in 2023. He knows the Women’s game inside out and I’ve asked him to take on added responsibility and work closely with me in leading the whole Women’s side of our Club.

“The strides the team have made this season have been excellent and he is the driving force of the consistency that is being shown on and off the field.

“By committing to Hibernian FC once again, Grant will be a major contributor to the future strategy of our Women’s Team and I’m delighted that another good ambassador has signed on to help the future success of our Club.”

