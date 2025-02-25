Police in Midlothian are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man reported missing in Penicuik.

Sean Rice was last seen leaving an address on Edinburgh Road, on Saturday 22nd February2025

The 24-year-old, who lives in the Penicuik area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Sean is described as a white male, around 6’1” tall, with brown balding hair. Sean’s left arm is missing

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing although it is believed he has a green rucksack with him.

Sean also has links to Gorebridge area of Midlothian, and has also spent time in Aberdeen.

Anyone who may have seen Sean since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0792 of the 24/02/2025

