Scotland Women’s Under-23 squad will head to Pinatar this week to take part in a friendly tournament along with 12 other European nations.
The young team will open the competition against Denmark on Thursday, 3 April and will face either France or Portugal three days later.
Hibs quartet Tegan Bowie, Erin Clachers, Michaela McAlonie and Kathleen McGovern are joined in the squad by Bayley Hutchison, Kayla Jardine, Rachael Johnstone and Eilidh Shore from Hearts.
The Under-19s are also in action with Round 2 of UEFA European qualifiers. They face off against Czechia, Spain and Switzerland in a mini tournament hosted in Scotland.
There are 3 games that stand between the Under-19s and this summer’s finals in Poland and they will be played on 2, 5 ad 8 April respectively.
Three Hearts players are in the squad, Olivia Chomczuk who is on loan to Spartans, Brodie Greenwood and Ashley Robertson who are both on loan to Dundee Utd.
Scotland Women’s Under-23s
Eilidh Austin Rangers (on loan to Motherwell)
Tegan Bowie Hibernian
Louisa Boyes Motherwell
Jasmine Bull Portsmouth
Erin Clachers Hibernian
Morgan Cross Celtic
Bayley Hutchison Heart of Midlothian
Kayla Jardine Heart of Midlothian
Rachael Johnstone Heart of Midlothian
Paige McAllister Arna-Bjornar
Michaela McAlonie Hibernian
Maria McAneny Celtic
Kathleen McGovern Hibernian
Shannon McGregor Celtic
Jodi McLeary Rangers
Jamie Lee Napier Bristol City
Eilidh Shore Heart of Midlothian
Charlotte Wardlaw Newcastle United
Chloe Warrington Glasgow City
Megan Wearing Ipswich Town
Scotland Women’s Under-19s
Aimee Black Aberdeen
Lucy Barclay Celtic (on loan to Motherwell)
Laura Berry Rangers
Lucie Burns Kilmarnock
Olivia Chomczuk Hearts (on loan to Spartans)
Mason Clark Motherwell
Fallon Connolly-Jackson Sheffield United
Ava Easdon Glasgow City
Maddie Finnie Aberdeen
Lisa Forrest Glasgow City
Georgia Gray Partick Thistle
Brodie Greenwood Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd)
Lisa Maher-Rodgers Celtic
Eloise Morran Norwich City
Amelia Oldroyd Manchester United (on loan to Burnley)
Ashley Robertson Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd)
Sophie Townsley Rangers (on loan to Hamilton)
Ella West Sunderland
