Scotland Women’s Under-23 squad will head to Pinatar this week to take part in a friendly tournament along with 12 other European nations. 

The young team will open the competition against Denmark on Thursday, 3 April and will face either France or Portugal three days later.  

Hibs quartet Tegan Bowie, Erin Clachers, Michaela McAlonie  and Kathleen McGovern are joined in the squad by Bayley Hutchison, Kayla Jardine, Rachael Johnstone and Eilidh Shore from Hearts. 

The Under-19s are also in action with Round 2 of UEFA European qualifiers. They face off against Czechia, Spain and Switzerland in a mini tournament hosted in Scotland. 

There are 3 games that stand between the Under-19s and this summer’s finals in Poland and they will be played on 2, 5 ad 8 April respectively. 

Three Hearts players are in the squad, Olivia Chomczuk who is on loan to Spartans, Brodie Greenwood and Ashley Robertson who are both on loan to Dundee Utd. 

Scotland Women’s Under-23s 

Eilidh Austin                    Rangers (on loan to Motherwell) 

Tegan Bowie                    Hibernian 

Louisa Boyes                  Motherwell 

Jasmine Bull                    Portsmouth 

Erin Clachers                  Hibernian 

Morgan Cross                 Celtic 

Bayley Hutchison          Heart of Midlothian 

Kayla Jardine                   Heart of Midlothian 

Rachael Johnstone       Heart of Midlothian 

Paige McAllister             Arna-Bjornar 

Michaela McAlonie       Hibernian 

Maria McAneny              Celtic 

Kathleen McGovern      Hibernian 

Shannon McGregor       Celtic 

Jodi McLeary                   Rangers 

Jamie Lee Napier           Bristol City 

Eilidh Shore                     Heart of Midlothian 

Charlotte Wardlaw        Newcastle United 

Chloe Warrington          Glasgow City 

Megan Wearing              Ipswich Town 

Scotland Women’s Under-19s 

Aimee Black                    Aberdeen 

Lucy Barclay                   Celtic (on loan to Motherwell) 

Laura Berry                      Rangers 

Lucie Burns                     Kilmarnock 

Olivia Chomczuk           Hearts (on loan to Spartans) 

Mason Clark                   Motherwell 

Fallon Connolly-Jackson Sheffield United 

Ava Easdon                     Glasgow City 

Maddie Finnie               Aberdeen 

Lisa Forrest                     Glasgow City 

Georgia Gray                   Partick Thistle 

Brodie Greenwood        Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd) 

Lisa Maher-Rodgers      Celtic 

Eloise Morran                 Norwich City 

Amelia Oldroyd              Manchester United (on loan to Burnley) 

Ashley Robertson          Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd) 

Sophie Townsley            Rangers (on loan to Hamilton) 

Ella West                          Sunderland 

