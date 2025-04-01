Scotland Women’s Under-23 squad will head to Pinatar this week to take part in a friendly tournament along with 12 other European nations.

The young team will open the competition against Denmark on Thursday, 3 April and will face either France or Portugal three days later.

Hibs quartet Tegan Bowie, Erin Clachers, Michaela McAlonie and Kathleen McGovern are joined in the squad by Bayley Hutchison, Kayla Jardine, Rachael Johnstone and Eilidh Shore from Hearts.

The Under-19s are also in action with Round 2 of UEFA European qualifiers. They face off against Czechia, Spain and Switzerland in a mini tournament hosted in Scotland.

There are 3 games that stand between the Under-19s and this summer’s finals in Poland and they will be played on 2, 5 ad 8 April respectively.

Three Hearts players are in the squad, Olivia Chomczuk who is on loan to Spartans, Brodie Greenwood and Ashley Robertson who are both on loan to Dundee Utd.

Scotland Women’s Under-23s

Eilidh Austin Rangers (on loan to Motherwell)

Tegan Bowie Hibernian

Louisa Boyes Motherwell

Jasmine Bull Portsmouth

Erin Clachers Hibernian

Morgan Cross Celtic

Bayley Hutchison Heart of Midlothian

Kayla Jardine Heart of Midlothian

Rachael Johnstone Heart of Midlothian

Paige McAllister Arna-Bjornar

Michaela McAlonie Hibernian

Maria McAneny Celtic

Kathleen McGovern Hibernian

Shannon McGregor Celtic

Jodi McLeary Rangers

Jamie Lee Napier Bristol City

Eilidh Shore Heart of Midlothian

Charlotte Wardlaw Newcastle United

Chloe Warrington Glasgow City

Megan Wearing Ipswich Town

Scotland Women’s Under-19s

Aimee Black Aberdeen

Lucy Barclay Celtic (on loan to Motherwell)

Laura Berry Rangers

Lucie Burns Kilmarnock

Olivia Chomczuk Hearts (on loan to Spartans)

Mason Clark Motherwell

Fallon Connolly-Jackson Sheffield United

Ava Easdon Glasgow City

Maddie Finnie Aberdeen

Lisa Forrest Glasgow City

Georgia Gray Partick Thistle

Brodie Greenwood Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd)

Lisa Maher-Rodgers Celtic

Eloise Morran Norwich City

Amelia Oldroyd Manchester United (on loan to Burnley)

Ashley Robertson Hearts (on loan to Dundee Utd)

Sophie Townsley Rangers (on loan to Hamilton)

Ella West Sunderland

