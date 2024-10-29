Detectives are appealing for information after a 50-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were assaulted and robbed in the city centre.

The pair were at the pedestrian crossing at Leith Street and Princes Street junction around 10pm on Monday, 28 October, 2024 when they were assaulted and robbed by a group of people.

They were both taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The suspects ran off towards St James Quarter towards Multrees Walk.

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray of CID said: “This appears to have been a shockingly unprovoked and random attack, which left the victims requiring medical treatment.

“We are keen to trace three males and a female.

“The first male youth is described as aged between 14 and 16 years of age, tanned complexion, of medium build, with light curly hair which was short on top. He was wearing a black snood, a blue zipped jacket with white down the side.

“The second male is aged between 16 and 20 years of age, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and white trainers.

“The third male is aged between 16-20 years of age, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing with white writing across the chest.

“The female is aged between 16 and 20 years of age, five-foot one inch tall, with blonde hair. She was wearing a white jacket.

“As part of our enquiries, we are reviewing CCTV to identify those responsible. We would ask if any has footage of the incident to please come forward.

“If you believe you could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 4015 of 28 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Like this: Like Loading...