Marti Pellow is coming to party at Edinburgh Castle next July in one of his Love is All Around Summer shows.

The former Wet Wet Wet lead singer will play the castle for the third time and promises to deliver everything that fans love – his timeless hits, heartfelt ballads and his undeniable energy.

Marti said: “”I can’t wait to be back amongst my own in the capital, playing all the hits from over the years. I’ve had the privilege of playing some iconic shows at the castle, but this one is going to be something special. Third time’s the charm! See you all there for one big Marti party.”

During his long career, his music has touched millions with his powerful voice and his ability to connect with the audience.



Mark Mackie of Regular Music said ‘We are delighted to have Marti coming back to play at Edinburgh Castle next year. It’s sure to be an incredible Saturday night up there, celebrating of all of Marti’s hits from his outstanding career… as they say ‘no Marti, no party’!

Marti will also visit many other venues all over the UK.

Tickets for Edinburgh Castle go on sale on Friday 1 November at 10am from Ticketmaster – just before he takes to the stage at the OVO Hydro on his 30th anniversary tour.

