Hibs goalkeeper Joe Bursik insists the players can take the positives from a solid defensive display in Dingwall.

Hibs drew 0-0 in the Highlands last night as both defenses came out on top at the Global Energy Stadium.

Hibs dominated possession, particularly in the second-half but lacked a cutting-edge in the final third and in the end, had to settle for a point which sees them leapfrog Hearts at the foot of the table.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Bursik said: “It is a frustrating one, in these sort of games you want to go up the road and get the job done – no matter how you do it.

“But we kept a clean sheet, so we need to take the positive from that and build from it.

“There were periods in the game where we had them penned in and we could’ve scored but and the point and move on.”

Bursik made a key save in the first-half to deny Jordan White from close-range to keep the score goalless.

“It was a quick reaction, I was happy to make an impact – particularly to do it before half-time to keep it 0-0,” Joe continued.

“We’ve drawn the last two games, so we are going in the right direction – hopefully, we can start turning these into wins but it’s fine margins at the moment.

“We’ve got to be happy with the clean sheet and we need to keep building from there.

“Everyone is desperate to win and it will happen, once it does, we can start building momentum.”

